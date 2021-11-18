Will Tunisia’s Ship of State Sink or Sail?

Extrait : ​



Democracy has deteriorated while different economic and political lobbies interplay, not to say criminal networks whose behaviour was increasingly divorced from reality. The escalating Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 20,000 Tunisians, while an offer by Pfizer to manufacture vaccines has gone unanswered for months. The competence of the government of Mr Mechichi has been questioned by many Tunisians, including the business sector, fearing the “ship of state is sinking”.

