Rapports EUROMESCO

Will Tunisia’s Ship of State Sink or Sail?


Publié en août 2021. Rédigé par Francis Ghilès



President Kais Saied’s decision to sack his prime minister, Hichem Mechichi, and suspend the activities of parliament did not come as a surprise. Financial indicators have been flashing red for years, and Tunisia will go bankrupt this summer if it fails to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Playing cat and mouse with Tunisia’s foreign creditors was the hallmark of Mr Mechichi, a modern version of fiddling while Rome – in this case Carthage– burns. 

Extrait :

Democracy has deteriorated while different economic and political lobbies interplay, not to say criminal networks whose behaviour was increasingly divorced from reality. The escalating Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 20,000 Tunisians, while an offer by Pfizer to manufacture vaccines has gone unanswered for months. The competence of the government of Mr Mechichi has been questioned by many Tunisians, including the business sector, fearing the “ship of state is sinking”. 






Jeudi 18 Novembre 2021
