Unlocking the potential of returned migrants in south mediterranean countries through a three-pillar strategy

This brief starts by shedding light on the impact of the pandemic on migration and remittances trends in the South Mediterranean context. It then relies on good practices from South Eastern and South Mediterranean countries, to elaborate on and propose an institutionalized three-pillar strategy based on the systematic monitoring of emigration and return migration movements (pillar 1), skills anticipations and labour market needs assessments (pillar 2), and skills recognition and certification schemes (pillar 3).