Vain EU integration policies, hostilities towards refugees in host countries, the deaths of hundreds of people in the Central and Eastern Mediterranean routes towards Europe, the ineffectiveness of the EU in formulating humane policies to be adopted by all its Member States (MSs), opt-outs, the images of these states closing their borders with electric wired fences to prevent people in need from entering their territory… These are some of the things that come to our minds when one speaks about migration and Europe.
The impact of migration policies on the EU’s image as a value-driven normative actor
Publié en décembre 2019. Rédigé par Çiğdem Üstün
The European Union (EU) has consistently tried to portray itself as a force for good in global affairs, committed to multilateralism, values and human rights, and different from other international actors. However, its policies towards rising social and political challenges in its neighbourhood have severely damaged this self-constructed image, which was already losing its appeal.
