The impact of migration policies on the EU’s image as a value-driven normative actor

Extract :



Vain EU integration policies, hostilities towards refugees in host countries, the deaths of hundreds of people in the Central and Eastern Mediterranean routes towards Europe, the ineffectiveness of the EU in formulating humane policies to be adopted by all its Member States (MSs), opt-outs, the images of these states closing their borders with electric wired fences to prevent people in need from entering their territory… These are some of the things that come to our minds when one speaks about migration and Europe.

