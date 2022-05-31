   
The Western Mediterranean Transport and Logistics Sector in the Post-Covid-19 Era: Seizing New Opportunities, Accelerating Transitions


Publié en mars 2022. Rédigé par IEMed



On 6 October 2021, the Ministers of Transport of the ten countries of the 5+5 Dialogue met virtually at the invitation of the Maltese presidency of the GTMO 5+5 (Group of Transport Ministers for the Western Mediterranean) to discuss ways to enhance the connectivity and sustainability of the transport sector, as well as the improvement of the regional infrastructures, which are all necessary to make the sector a cornerstone of the post-COVID-19 recovery. 

 

Building upon its mandate to provide inputs from the academia and the civil society to the works of the 5+5 Dialogue, the MedThink 5+5 network of Western Mediterranean think tanks organised a two-day thematic webinar back-to-back with the Ministerial Conference of the GTMO 5+5. This event, co-organised by the European Institute of the Mediterranean (IEMed) and the Centre for Transportation Studies for the Western Mediterranean (CETMO, technical Secretariat of GTMO 5+5), was also the continuation of the works done through the publication of the Policy Study “Mediterranean Transport and Logistics in a Post-COVID-19 Era: Prospects and Opportunities”, which aimed at analysing and discussing the impacts of the COVID-19 and the future of transport and logistics through multisectoral and multidisciplinary lenses. 







Mardi 31 Mai 2022
