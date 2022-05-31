The Western Mediterranean Transport and Logistics Sector in the Post-Covid-19 Era: Seizing New Opportunities, Accelerating Transitions

Extrait :

​

Building upon its mandate to provide inputs from the academia and the civil society to the works of the 5+5 Dialogue, the MedThink 5+5 network of Western Mediterranean think tanks organised a two-day thematic webinar back-to-back with the Ministerial Conference of the GTMO 5+5. This event, co-organised by the European Institute of the Mediterranean (IEMed) and the Centre for Transportation Studies for the Western Mediterranean (CETMO, technical Secretariat of GTMO 5+5), was also the continuation of the works done through the publication of the Policy Study “Mediterranean Transport and Logistics in a Post-COVID-19 Era: Prospects and Opportunities”, which aimed at analysing and discussing the impacts of the COVID-19 and the future of transport and logistics through multisectoral and multidisciplinary lenses.

