The Social and Solidarity Economy in Tunisia and its role in formalising the Informal

Economy: a qualitative survey


Publié en mai 2021. rédigé par Rim Ben Ayed Mouelhi, Mehdi Ben Braham, Monia Ghazali



This study attempts to better understand the functioning of the Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) establishments in Tunisia, the economic and social role they played, the main constraints and challenges they faced and, especially, their role in formalising the informal sector.

ABSTRACT:

To meet these objectives, in addition to reviewing the available works dealing with this field, we have conducted interviews with 31 SSE organisations...





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Ben Ali, Covid-19, Emnes, employment, english report, euro-Mediterranean, Euro-Mediterranean network for economic studies, Mehdi Ben Braham, Monia Ghazali, rapport Maghreb, Rim Ben Ayed Mouelhi, Social and Solidarity Economy, SSE, Tunisie

Mercredi 22 Septembre 2021
Lu 35 fois
