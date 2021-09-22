The Social and Solidarity Economy in Tunisia and its role in formalising the Informal

This study attempts to better understand the functioning of the Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) establishments in Tunisia, the economic and social role they played, the main constraints and challenges they faced and, especially, their role in formalising the informal sector.
ABSTRACT:
To meet these objectives, in addition to reviewing the available works dealing with this field, we have conducted interviews with 31 SSE organisations...
