Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Rapports EMNES

            partager partager

The Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) in Morocco


Publié en mai 2021. rédigé par Najat El Mekkaoui, Yeganeh Forouheshfar, Sara Loukili



The Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) in Morocco promotes social and economic development. A ten-year strategy was adopted in 2010 to encourage the development of economic activity within the framework of the social and solidarity economy. 
There is very little research on the SSE in Morocco and, to our knowledge, there is no evaluation on its impact on employment. This paper provides a better understanding of the Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) in Morocco, its main dynamics and impact on employment. 

ABSTRACT:

This paper provides a better understanding of the Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) in Morocco, its main dynamics and impact on employment. Our aim in this paper is to evaluate the SSE’s capacity to create and to facilitate the transition from informal activity to the formal economy. We conduct a quantitative and qualitative Survey and discuss some crucial challenges and weaknesses that SSEs face. Our results highlight that SSE structures have gained the capacity to create jobs after their first year of activity. The SSE becomes a catalyst of social change by providing decent income opportunities for both men and women...





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Emnes, employment, english report, euro-Mediterranean, Euro-Mediterranean network for economic studies, Maroc, Morocco, Najat El Mekkaoui, nexus approach, rapport emploi, rapport Maghreb, rapport économie, Sara Loukili, SSE, The Social and Solidarity Economy, Yeganeh Forouheshfar

Mardi 21 Septembre 2021
Lu 34 fois
Nos partenaires Econostrum
Le site en un coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations
Publicité et publireportage
Parrainage de rubrique
Rédaction de contenu
Création de site internet / newsletter
Assistance manifestation
Vidéo

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter