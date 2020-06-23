Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports d'EMNES

The SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic Management: The Case of Morocco


Publié en juin 2020. rédigé par Salim Bounou, Gmira Maha, Slighoua Mounia, Benmoussa Othmane



In the first part of this paper we attempt to underline the epidemiological fundamentals of SARS-CoV-2 before proposing a general model to be applied to the Moroccan case that, whilst highlighting the confinement policy measure adopted by Morocco, temporally and dynamically outlines the spread of COVID-19 through multiple simulations. 

In the second part, after the first part has covered the hallmarks of the coronavirus in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 disease, the paper tackles the additional contribution of technology, alongside other measures being used (diagnosis, confinement etc), to curb the pandemic.

ABSTRACT:

In short, the structured nature of this article offers original thinking on the capability of coping with the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic under a multi-disciplinary prism able to solve any given problem in its entirety, regardless of its complexity...





Mardi 23 Juin 2020
Lu 49 fois
À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
