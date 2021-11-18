The Role of Civil Society Organizations in Raising Awareness of the Green Transition in the Southern Neighbourhood.

Civil society organizations (CSOs) are considered vehicles of change. Alongside governments and the media, they play an active role in identifying local community needs and designing and implementing collective actions. CSOs are also beneficiaries of sustainable development. However, CSOs in Southern Mediterranean Countries face several challenges that affect their work and effectiveness. Moreover, they have been deeply affected, like other sectors, by the COVID-19 pandemic. CSOs can play an important role in the green transition. However, in order to fulfil their potential, more support from their governments is needed as well as help from the European Union (EU) and other regional and international agencies to enhance their capacities.

