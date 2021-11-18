Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Rapports EUROMESCO

            partager partager

The Role of Civil Society Organizations in Raising Awareness of the Green Transition in the Southern Neighbourhood.

Obstacles, Practices and Potential for the EU’s Support


Publié en juillet 2021. Rédigé par Emad Adly



Civil society organizations (CSOs) are considered vehicles of change. Alongside governments and the media, they play an active role in identifying local community needs and designing and implementing collective actions. CSOs are also beneficiaries of sustainable development. However, CSOs in Southern Mediterranean Countries face several challenges that affect their work and effectiveness. Moreover, they have been deeply affected, like other sectors, by the COVID-19 pandemic. CSOs can play an important role in the green transition. However, in order to fulfil their potential, more support from their governments is needed as well as help from the European Union (EU) and other regional and international agencies to enhance their capacities.
 

Extrait :

Several regional CSO networks – such as the Arab Network for Environment and Development (RAED), the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM)’s BlueGreen Med-CS and the Mediterranean Information Office for Environment, Culture and Sustainable Development (MIO-ECSD) – are currently active in the field of environment and sustainable development. The EU’s support in different areas could reinforce CSOs in their efforts with regard to sustainable development, making concrete progress towards the green transition and overcoming existing challenges at national and regional levels.






Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Arab Network for Environment and Development, Civil Society Organizations, COVID-19, CSOs, Emad Adly, english report, environment, EU, EuroMesco, European Union, MIO-ECSD, RAED, rapport Machrek, rapport Maghreb, rapport politique, rapport écologie environnement, Southern Mediterranean Countries, sustainable development, the Green Transition, UfM, Union for the Mediterranean

Jeudi 18 Novembre 2021
Lu 36 fois
Nos partenaires Econostrum
Le site en un coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations
Publicité et publireportage
Parrainage de rubrique
Rédaction de contenu
Création de site internet / newsletter
Assistance manifestation
Vidéo

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter