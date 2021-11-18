The Role of Civil Society Organizations in Raising Awareness of the Green Transition in the Southern Neighbourhood.

Extrait :
Several regional CSO networks – such as the Arab Network for Environment and Development (RAED), the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM)’s BlueGreen Med-CS and the Mediterranean Information Office for Environment, Culture and Sustainable Development (MIO-ECSD) – are currently active in the field of environment and sustainable development. The EU’s support in different areas could reinforce CSOs in their efforts with regard to sustainable development, making concrete progress towards the green transition and overcoming existing challenges at national and regional levels.