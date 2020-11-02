The Impact of COVID-19 on Emerging Markets

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting global markets through unprecedented circumstances. Fears surrounding such a novel virus have led to dramatic market turbulence and massive falls in stock prices. In this paper, we explore the impact of COVID-19, in a comprehensive sample of 45 emerging countries.
ABSTRACT:
Moreover, we report conventional and Islamic bond issuances and assess investors’ perceptions towards credit risk by examining the premiums on sovereign credit default swaps. We then compare the results to the period of the global financial crisis.
Moreover, we report conventional and Islamic bond issuances and assess investors’ perceptions towards credit risk by examining the premiums on sovereign credit default swaps. We then compare the results to the period of the global financial crisis.
Rapport de la même institution
-
Financial Inclusion: A New Multi-dimensional Index and Determinants - Evidence from the Union for the Mediterranean Countries
-
Financial inclusion in the Middle East and North Africa and its Effect on Unemployment
-
Digitalisation and Firm Performance: Evidence from Tunisian SMEs
-
Morocco In Its Euro-Mediterranean space: Cradle of the Future
Fichier pdf à télécharger :
emnes_wp_038_impact_of_covid _... (1.35 Mo)