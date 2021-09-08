The Euro-mediterranean blue transition scenario 2050

ABSTRACT:



The analysis takes into account the capacity constraints and the comparative advantages for growth of each country. The key contribution of the model, used for this study, lies in its capacity to combine the different set of assumptions regarding: technical progress; population growth; bilateral trade; development of skilled labour; climate-change and energy related policies, in an integrated manner that ensures the consistency of the socio-economic projection. An important result of the analysis is the decomposition of growth into specific factors and sectors for each country...