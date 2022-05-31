The EU Green Deal. A new momentum for democratic governance in the MENA region?

Extrait : ​



The deal has serious implications for economies and hence societies in MENA countries. At the same time, it could and must serve as a vehicle for improved democratic governance in the region. This is also in the interests of the EU’s green ambitions, as lasting environmentally sound and socially just policies in countries beyond the EU will hardly materialise without improvements in the area of democratic governance.



This paper aims to explore these two interconnected areas and provides insights on how the EU can better interweave climate policies with democratic governance.





