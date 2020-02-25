Syria in the dark: estimating the economic consequences of the civil war through satellite-derived night lights

ABSTRACT:



The Syrian Civil War begun in 2011 and is still wreaking enormous damages on the country’s economy, with an significant toll measured in deaths, migration, and the destruction of Syria’s historical heritage and physical infrastructure. This paper examines the impact of the War on Syria’s economy from the perspective of outer space, by-passing the issue of data availability due to the inaccessibility of the war-ravaged territory. The study’s contribution to literature is threefold: first, we estimate the elasticity of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to variation in Night Lights for a balanced panel of 13 Middle Eastern and North African countries.