Structural and cyclical determinants of access to finance: Evidence from Egypt

Egyptian firms face significant access to finance constraints. Using panel data, this paper examines the reasons why many Egyptian firms do not use formal banking services. Using data on the location of firms and bank branches, it also investigates whether access to finance constraints are linked to the crowding-out effect of bank investments in government debt.
Extrait :
It is well established that financial development is connected to economic growth. While most studies rely on macroeconomic data, a growing literature use firm-level evidence to explore different mechanisms through which finance can influence private sector development in emerging economies.
This paper discusses structural and cyclical aspects of access to finance using unique data on the location of firms and bank branches in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
It is well established that financial development is connected to economic growth. While most studies rely on macroeconomic data, a growing literature use firm-level evidence to explore different mechanisms through which finance can influence private sector development in emerging economies.
This paper discusses structural and cyclical aspects of access to finance using unique data on the location of firms and bank branches in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Téléchargez le fichier en français :
economics_working_paper_2019_10_en.pdf (1.33 Mo)