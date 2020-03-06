Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports de la FEMIP

            partager partager

Structural and cyclical determinants of access to finance: Evidence from Egypt

EIB Working Papers 2019/10


Publié en janvier 2020. Rédigé par BEI.



Egyptian firms face significant access to finance constraints. Using panel data, this paper examines the reasons why many Egyptian firms do not use formal banking services. Using data on the location of firms and bank branches, it also investigates whether access to finance constraints are linked to the crowding-out effect of bank investments in government debt.

Extrait :

It is well established that financial development is connected to economic growth. While most studies rely on macroeconomic data, a growing literature use firm-level evidence to explore different mechanisms through which finance can influence private sector development in emerging economies.
This paper discusses structural and cyclical aspects of access to finance using unique data on the location of firms and bank branches in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Banque européenne d'investissement, banques, BEI, Egypte, english report, FEMIP, MENA, Moyen-Orient, rapport entreprises, rapport financement investissement, rapport Machrek

Vendredi 6 Mars 2020
Lu 13 fois
Nos partenaires
Le site en coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations
Publicité et publireportage
Parrainage de rubrique
Rédaction de contenu
Création de site internet / newsletter
Assistance manifestation
Vidéo

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter