Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Rapports FEMISE

            partager partager

Policy Responses to the Environmental Challenges of COVID-19 in the Southern Mediterranean Region in a Short- and Medium-run Perspective


Publié en novembre 2020. Rédigé par Vera Danilina



Cet article fait partie de la série de "COVID-19 Med Policy Brief Series" conjointe CMI/FEMISE, visant à traiter la question urgente des effets et de l'impact socio-économiques de COVID-19 sur la région UE-Méditerranée. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented shock in all areas of human activity. Although the pandemic is not over and a wide range of its impacts has not yet unfolded, governments are required to act promptly to diminish its negative consequences. 





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Centre pour l'intégration en Méditerranée, CMI, Covid 19, english report, Femise, Méditerranée, pandémie, rapport crise, rapport Europe du Sud, rapport Israël, rapport Machrek, rapport Maghreb, rapport politique, rapport Turquie, The Center for Mediterranean Integration, UE, Union européenne (UE), Vera Danilina

Jeudi 2 Septembre 2021
Lu 35 fois
Nos partenaires Econostrum
Le site en un coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations
Publicité et publireportage
Parrainage de rubrique
Rédaction de contenu
Création de site internet / newsletter
Assistance manifestation
Vidéo

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter