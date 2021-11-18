Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Rapports EUROMESCO

            partager partager

Planning the Future of the EU Trust Fund for Africa


Publié en août 2021. Rédigé par Federica Zardo



Few European Union (EU) funds have gained as much visibility as the EU Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF). The EUTF was launched in 2015 as an emergency instrument to tackle the so-called EU migration crisis and pursue the priorities agreed during the summit in Valletta. Its geographic scope covered three “windows” – the Sahel and Lake Chad, the Horn of Africa, and the North of Africa.

Extrait :

The EUTF will end at the close of 2021 but, at the time of writing these lines, the EU and the member states are planning its future in the framework of the new Neighbourhood Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and beyond. In June 2021, the EU finally approved the regulation establishing the NDICI, and the programming phase has officially started. It is in this framework that EU institutions are drawing lessons from the EUTF experience to streamline them in the new programmes targeting Africa and the Southern Neighbourhood more specifically.






Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Africa, Development and International Cooperation Instrument, english report, EU, EuroMesco, European Union, EUTF, Federica Zardo, funds, NDICI, rapport crise, rapport migration

Jeudi 18 Novembre 2021
Lu 1 fois
Nos partenaires Econostrum
Le site en un coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations
Publicité et publireportage
Parrainage de rubrique
Rédaction de contenu
Création de site internet / newsletter
Assistance manifestation
Vidéo

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter