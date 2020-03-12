Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports d'EUROMESCO

On the insufficiencies and dark side of the principle of differentiated bilateralism


Publié en octobre 2019. Rédigé par Itxaso Domínguez de Olazábal



One of the pivotal objectives of the 2016 EU Global Strategy (EUGS) is to build societal and state resilience in the European Union (EU) neighbourhood. Besides this focus on resilience, both the reviewed European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) of 2015 and the EUGS emphasise catchwords such as flexibility, local ownership, comprehensiveness and principled pragmatism. Against that backdrop, the paper will take issue with yet another principle of both the EUGS and the ENP, “differentiated bilateralism”, and in this regard examine and discuss the extent to which it does underpin and affect the practical implementation of the ENP and its overarching goal of creating an area of peace, prosperity and stability.

Extract :

After an introduction on the evolution and debates hinging on the concept at issue, the text will first focus on a macro level, in reference to the phases before negotiation and implementation, in which the principle of differentiation is insufficiently and imperfectly applied, in a way that mirrors a Eurocentric approach that epitomises the structural asymmetries between the EU and its southern partners...






Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : bilatéralisme, Itxaso Domínguez de Olazábal EuroMesco, rapport Europe du Sud, rapport politique, UE, Union Européenne

Jeudi 12 Mars 2020
