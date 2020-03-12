On the insufficiencies and dark side of the principle of differentiated bilateralism

Extract :
After an introduction on the evolution and debates hinging on the concept at issue, the text will first focus on a macro level, in reference to the phases before negotiation and implementation, in which the principle of differentiation is insufficiently and imperfectly applied, in a way that mirrors a Eurocentric approach that epitomises the structural asymmetries between the EU and its southern partners...
-
Germany’s security assistance to Tunisia: A boost to Tunisia’s long-term stability and democracy?
-
Who owns what? – Free trade policies, migration management and the ambiguity of “joint ownership”
-
The impact of migration policies on the EU’s image as a value-driven normative actor
-
Infrastructures and power in the middle east and north Africa