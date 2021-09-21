Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Rapports EMNES

Nascent and innovative entrepreneurship, the emergence of startups in Tunisia: evidence from a qualitative survey


Publié en juin 2021. rédigé par Ben Slimane Sarra, Ben Tahar Moez, Mouelhi Rim



The purpose of this work is to understand the emergence and evolution process of nascent and innovative entrepreneurship, the constraints and challenges faced by Tunisian startups, the success factors and, finally, how to support the emergence, sustainability and growth of nascent entrepreneurs. This is done via a questionnaire and interviews with 30 nascent startups housed in incubators or accelerators. 

ABSTRACT:

The survey results confirm the ability and the capacity of startups to scale up, to generate growth and to create good jobs, especially for young adults and graduates. According to the survey results, Tunisian startups are facing a number of obstacles which hamper their development, especially access to financial resources in the early stages, but also skills shortage, cumbersome administration, lack of raw materials etc...





Mardi 21 Septembre 2021
