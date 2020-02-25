Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports d'EMNES

            partager partager

More Stabilisation or Better Allocation: Do Macroeconomic Policies Matter for Employment?


Publié en décembre 2019. Rédigé par Rym Ayadi, Rafik Selim, Chahir Zaki



This paper analyses the effect of macroeconomic policies on employment. It contributes to the literature in three ways.

ABSTRACT:

First, we examine the effect of macroeconomic policies on employment. To do so, we rely on policy tools, rather than policy outcomes, since the former are less endogenous. In other words, we rely on tariffs to measure trade policy (instead of exports and imports), tax rates to measure fiscal policy (instead of government spending) and lending rate (instead of inflation rate) to measure monetary policy...





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Chahir Zaki, Emnes, english report, Euro-mediterranean network for economic studies, Rafik Selim, rapport croissance développement, rapport emploi, rapport économie, Rym Ayadi

Mardi 25 Février 2020
Lu 46 fois
Nos partenaires
Le site en coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations
Publicité et publireportage
Parrainage de rubrique
Rédaction de contenu
Création de site internet / newsletter
Assistance manifestation
Vidéo

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter