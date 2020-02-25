More Stabilisation or Better Allocation: Do Macroeconomic Policies Matter for Employment?

This paper analyses the effect of macroeconomic policies on employment. It contributes to the literature in three ways.
ABSTRACT:
First, we examine the effect of macroeconomic policies on employment. To do so, we rely on policy tools, rather than policy outcomes, since the former are less endogenous. In other words, we rely on tariffs to measure trade policy (instead of exports and imports), tax rates to measure fiscal policy (instead of government spending) and lending rate (instead of inflation rate) to measure monetary policy...
