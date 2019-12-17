Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports d'EMNES

More Stabilisation or Better Allocation: Do Macroeconomic Policies Matter for Employment?


Publié en novembre 2019. Rédigé par Rym Ayadi, Rafik Selim, Chahir Zaki.



This paper analyses the effect of macroeconomic policies on employment. It contributes to the literature in three ways. First, we examine the effect of macroeconomic policies on employment. Second, we distinguish between stabilisation policies and structural characteristics. Third, we distinguish between the trend and the cyclical components of employment, to show to what extent policy tools have a stabilisation effect (on the cyclical component) or a better allocation effect (on the trend component).

ABSTRACT:

Since 2011, social unrest and domestic political uprisings have hit economic growth in several MENA countries, notably Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Syria and Yemen. In Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia, concerns surrounding security and confidence affected the traditional drivers of economic growth – consumption, investment, trade, and tourism...





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Chahir Zaki, commerce, Emnes, english report, Euro-mediterranean network for economic studies, investissement, Irak, Jordanie, Libye, Maroc, MENA, Rafik Selim, rapport croissance développement, rapport emploi, rapport financement investissement, rapport Machrek, rapport économie, Rym Ayadi, Syrie, tourisme, Tunisie, Yémen, Égypte

Mardi 17 Décembre 2019
Lu 413 fois
