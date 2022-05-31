   
Macro approaches to the study of radicalisation and violent extremism in MENA and the Balkans


Publié en décembre 2021. Rédigé par Lura Pollozhani et Florian Bieber



This publication includes two comparative studies of the Balkans (Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and North Macedonia) and the MENA region (Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia). The comparative studies are based on the country reports’ findings on the macro level factors influencing violent extremism, radicalisation and the institutional approaches addressing them. 

 

Extrait :

​The CONNEKT research framework orients the studies towards the investigation of seven drivers of radicalisation and violent extremism in each region: religion, territorial inequalities, economic deprivation, political grievances, cultural factors and leisure opportunities, digital literacy and transnational dynamics. These drivers thus cover diverse areas of influence including religious, social, economic and political. However, the studies also explored other factors, depending on the findings of the field, such as education, which is developed as a potential driver at this level. The reports were informed on data provided by a review of policies in each country, as well as interviews conducted with state actors, civil society representatives, academia and representatives of international organizations.

 







Mardi 31 Mai 2022
