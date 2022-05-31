Macro approaches to the study of radicalisation and violent extremism in MENA and the Balkans

Extrait :



​The CONNEKT research framework orients the studies towards the investigation of seven drivers of radicalisation and violent extremism in each region: religion, territorial inequalities, economic deprivation, political grievances, cultural factors and leisure opportunities, digital literacy and transnational dynamics. These drivers thus cover diverse areas of influence including religious, social, economic and political. However, the studies also explored other factors, depending on the findings of the field, such as education, which is developed as a potential driver at this level. The reports were informed on data provided by a review of policies in each country, as well as interviews conducted with state actors, civil society representatives, academia and representatives of international organizations.





