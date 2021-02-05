Local Economic Development in Municipalities Hosting Refugees

This report collects the outcomes of discussions and surveys carried out in 3 years among members of the Host Municipalities Learning Network (HMLN). It provides an overview of the findings collected in five opinion surveys and workshop discussions from May 2016 to July 2019 and derives an overview of main challenges, priorities, solutions and actions of local authorities dealing with forced displacement issues in the Middle East and Turkey. It also contains a set of recommendations compiled by the CMI in consultation with HMLN members, which can be relevant to other local contexts of forced displacement.