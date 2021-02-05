Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports du CMI

Local Economic Development in Municipalities Hosting Refugees


Publié en juillet 2020. Rédigé par le CMI (World Bank)



This report collects the outcomes of discussions and surveys carried out in 3 years among members of the Host Municipalities Learning Network (HMLN). It provides an overview of the findings collected in five opinion surveys and workshop discussions from May 2016 to July 2019 and derives an overview of main challenges, priorities, solutions and actions of local authorities dealing with forced displacement issues in the Middle East and Turkey. It also contains a set of recommendations compiled by the CMI in consultation with HMLN members, which can be relevant to other local contexts of forced displacement. 

The Eastern Mediterranean is one of the regions most affected by forced displacement. Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine have been hosting for decades more than 1.5 million recognized Palestinian refugees,1 together with other nationalities of displaced populations. On top of these pre-existing displacement situations, since 2011 an estimated 5.6 million Syrians have sought refuge in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, with most of them being hosted in three countries: Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon...





Vendredi 5 Février 2021
À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
