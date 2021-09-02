Lebanon in the Midst of Multiple Crises : Hope Born Out of Despair

Cet article fait partie de la série de "COVID-19 Med Policy Brief Series" conjointe CMI/FEMISE, visant à traiter la question urgente des effets et de l'impact socio-économiques de COVID-19 sur la région UE-Méditerranée.
This policy brief looks at the key socio-economic and political features of Lebanon, the drivers of its fragility exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port on August 4, 2020.
This colossal explosion has exacerbated the impact of the ongoing pandemic and eroded confidence in an economy that was already in crisis, in a country that is also grappling with inept leadership
