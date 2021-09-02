Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Rapports FEMISE

            partager partager

Lebanon in the Midst of Multiple Crises : Hope Born Out of Despair


Publié en novembre 2020. Rédigé par Refk Selmi / Jamal



Cet article fait partie de la série de "COVID-19 Med Policy Brief Series" conjointe CMI/FEMISE, visant à traiter la question urgente des effets et de l'impact socio-économiques de COVID-19 sur la région UE-Méditerranée.

This policy brief looks at the key socio-economic and political features of Lebanon, the drivers of its fragility exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port on August 4, 2020.

This colossal explosion has exacerbated the impact of the ongoing pandemic and eroded confidence in an economy that was already in crisis, in a country that is also grappling with inept leadership





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Ayşe Aylin Bayar, Centre pour l'intégration en Méditerranée, CMI, Covid 19, english report, Femise, Méditerranée, pandémie, rapport crise, rapport Europe du Sud, rapport Israël, rapport Machrek, rapport Maghreb, rapport politique, rapport Turquie, The Center for Mediterranean Integration, UE, Union européenne (UE), Öner

Jeudi 2 Septembre 2021
Lu 36 fois
Nos partenaires Econostrum
Le site en un coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations
Publicité et publireportage
Parrainage de rubrique
Rédaction de contenu
Création de site internet / newsletter
Assistance manifestation
Vidéo

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter