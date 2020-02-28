Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports du FEMISE

L’impact à long terme des réfugiés syriens sur l’économie turque


Publié en septembre 2019. Rédigé par Ramon Mahia, Rafael de Arce, Ahmet Ali Koc, Gülden Bölük, Zafer Baris Gul.



Le document estime la contribution économique des réfugiés syriens liée à leur accès au marché du travail turc et aux nouveaux investissements générés par le capital des Syriens grâce à l’épargne réalisée dans le pays.

EXTRAIT :

Following the eruption of the Syrian conflict in March 2011, the Syrian crisis has displaced more than 5.2 million refugees into Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt. Since then, Turkey has become a major transit and destination country for these refugees. According to the World Bank (2017), the country currently hosts the largest refugee population in the world. Based on data from the Directorate of General Migration Management (DGMM 2017a), the number of Syrian refugees registered under temporary protection in Turkey was around 3.38 million as of mid-December 2017, and the nation also accommodates about 300,000 refugees from other countries.





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Ahmet Ali Koc, Rafael de Arce, Ramon Mahia, Gülden Bölük, Zafer Baris Gul

Vendredi 28 Février 2020
Lu 60 fois
