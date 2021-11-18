Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
It's just business ? The cooperation of V4 states on migration and mobility with the southern neighbourhood


Publié en octobre 2021. Rédigé par Agnieszka Kulesa



The Visegrád Group states have participated in many instruments of cooperation on migration and mobility with the Southern Neighbourhood, including mobility partnerships and multilateral platforms of cooperation. However, in recent years, and especially since 2015, they have started to openly object to certain forms of such cooperation, becoming veto players in Mediterranean affairs. 

Extrait :

If not provided with concrete pathways to pursue their interests in the Southern Neighbourhood, the V4 states will most likely remain reluctant about cooperation on migration and mobility with the European Union’s Southern Neighbours. 






Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Agnieszka Kulesa, english report, EuroMesco, MENA, rapport croissance développement, rapport migration, rapport politique, Visegrád

Jeudi 18 Novembre 2021
