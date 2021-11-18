Extrait :
If not provided with concrete pathways to pursue their interests in the Southern Neighbourhood, the V4 states will most likely remain reluctant about cooperation on migration and mobility with the European Union’s Southern Neighbours.
It's just business ? The cooperation of V4 states on migration and mobility with the southern neighbourhood
Publié en octobre 2021. Rédigé par Agnieszka Kulesa
