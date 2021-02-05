Internationalization of Tertiary Education in the Middle East and North Africa

The report presents some key global trends in internationalization, as well its main benefits for students and institutions. It provides an overview of the current status of internationalization in the MENA region, including branch campuses, internationalization “at home”, an in-depth analysis of student mobility, and more. The report then gives some recommendations for the way forward for MENA, including touching on both the challenges and the opportunities that the COVID-19 crisis may highlight for tertiary education and its internationalization in the region.