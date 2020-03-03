Extract :
The workshop was focused on different kinds of infrastructures, both physical and immaterial, in the MENA region and on their role, which has been analysed through geopolitical lenses, since geopolitics and infrastructures have always been deeply linked. In keeping with the final structure of the Joint Policy Study, the workshop has dealt with four topics, namely the geopolitics of space (airports and airlines), maritime geopolitics, cyber-geopolitics and energy infrastructures. In addressing them, attention has been given to emerging powers in the region...
Infrastructures and power in the middle east and north Africa
Publié en décembre 2019. Rédigé par Istituto Affari Internazionali, Rome
Over the last decade, the Mediterranean and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has experienced profound and far-reaching social, political and economic transformations that have contributed to unprecedented levels of volatility and uncertainty across the region. Some of these shifts have reshaped many of the traditional features of the geopolitical order in place in the region for decades, while others might have the potential to do so in the near future. Increase competition among regional powers but also new stakes by emerging global powers are redefining the contours of regional geopolitics and the way in which this region relates to broader global trends.
