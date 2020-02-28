Inadéquation de l’éducation en Afrique du Nord: déterminants et impact

EXTRAIT :



The uprising of 2011 in many Arab countries have highlighted the vulnerability and fragility of their labor markets, characterized by high unemployment rates, especially for young people. The lack of job opportunities for young people is a major challenge for these societies. The youth unemployment rate is three times higher (13%) comparatively to adults (4.3%). This problem is more alarming in North Africa, where almost 30% of young people in the labor market are unemployed. According to the National Institutes of Statistics was more than 35% in Tunisia (INS 2018), 29.3% in Morocco (HCP 2017) and 26.4% in Algeria (ONS 2018)...