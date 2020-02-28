Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports du FEMISE

            partager partager

Inadéquation de l’éducation en Afrique du Nord: déterminants et impact


Publié en septembre 2019. Rédigé par Moundir Lassassi, Mohamed Ali Marouani.



À l’aide de l’enquête SAHWA, le présent document examine les déterminants et l’impact de l’inadéquation éducation-emploi dans trois pays d’Afrique du Nord. Les résultats montrent que les hommes et les travailleurs peu scolarisés sont plus susceptibles de se retrouver dans une situation difficile.

EXTRAIT :

The uprising of 2011 in many Arab countries have highlighted the vulnerability and fragility of their labor markets, characterized by high unemployment rates, especially for young people. The lack of job opportunities for young people is a major challenge for these societies. The youth unemployment rate is three times higher (13%) comparatively to adults (4.3%). This problem is more alarming in North Africa, where almost 30% of young people in the labor market are unemployed. According to the National Institutes of Statistics was more than 35% in Tunisia (INS 2018), 29.3% in Morocco (HCP 2017) and 26.4% in Algeria (ONS 2018)...





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Algérie, english report, FEMISE Forum euroméditerranéen des instituts de sciences économiques, Forum euroméditerranéen des instituts de sciences économiques, marché du travail, Maroc, Mohamed Ali Marouani, Moundir Lassassi, rapport emploi, rapport jeunesse éducation, rapport Maghreb, Tunisie

Vendredi 28 Février 2020
Lu 64 fois
Nos partenaires
Le site en coup d'oeil
Actualités
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter