Les rapports de la FEMIP

Impact of FDI on economic growth: The role of country income levels and institutional strength

EIB Working Papers 2020/02


Publié en février 2020. Rédigé par BEI



This paper examines how the growth-enhancing impact of foreign direct investment is affected by a country’s income level and institutional quality.

Extrait :

Our study focuses on the role of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in promoting economic growth. Our investigation focuses on the impact of FDI inflows on growth and their effect mediated by income levels and the quality of the institutional environment.
Specifically, we consider the interaction between country income level and FDI impact on growth over a long time horizon and across a multitude of developing and developed countries. This was not thoroughly analysed in earlier studies. Moreover, we also
introduce a further element of novelty analysing the effect of institutional quality mediated by the income level status. 
 





Vendredi 6 Mars 2020
