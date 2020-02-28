Global value chains and the productivity of firms in mena countries : does connectivity matter?

We provide new evidence on the participation of firms within Global Value Chains (GVCs) for a large pool of MENA countries included in the World Bank Enterprise Surveys (WBES). Making use of several firm-level GVC participation indices, we find a positive association with firm productivity gains. Based on this result, we further investigate the complexity of GVC relationships and examine how sector/country connectivity affects firm productivity.
ABSTRACT:
The MENA region has a strategic geographical position in the Mediterranean. With world production being increasingly segmented across countries and the emergence of Global Value Chains (GVCs), as well as concerns about reducing pollution due to goods travelling long distances, these factors could enhance the role of MENA region firms and countries, in terms of intermediate trade. This, in turn, could provide a real opportunity for deeper integration with Europe and economic development...
