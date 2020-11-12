Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports d'EMNES

            partager partager

Global Value Chains and Service Liberalisation: Do They Matter for Skill-Upgrading?


Publié en août 2020. rédigé par Marina Ehab, Chahir Zaki



This study attempts to assess the effect of Global Value Chains (GVCs) and service liberalisation on skill-upgrading. It provides a bridge between two active literatures on GVCs and service liberalisation. Using comprehensive firm-level data from the World Bank Enterprise Survey, the contribution of this paper is twofold. First, it focusses on the effect of GVC integration on skill-upgrading in the presence of service restrictions. Second, it uses firm-level data on 141 developing economies. 

ABSTRACT:

Our main findings suggest that integration in GVCs results in skillupgrading, whilst service trade restrictions are associated with skill-downgrading. We argue that more restricted services weaken the channels by which GVCs stimulate the process of skillupgrading. 





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Emnes, english report, Euro-mediterranean network for economic studies, Global Value Chains, rapport innovation, rapport investissement financement, Service Liberalisation

Jeudi 12 Novembre 2020
Lu 50 fois
Nos partenaires Econostrum
Le site en un coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations
Publicité et publireportage
Parrainage de rubrique
Rédaction de contenu
Création de site internet / newsletter
Assistance manifestation
Vidéo

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter