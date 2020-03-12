Germany’s security assistance to Tunisia: A boost to Tunisia’s long-term stability and democracy?

Extract :



On 19 September 2019, Tunisia’s ousted long-time ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali died in exile. Eight years earlier, he was forced from office by popular protests. The 2011 revolution in Tunisia triggered similar uprisings in other countries in the region, known as the Arab Spring. Tunisia is often hailed as the rare success story of the Arab Spring. Nevertheless, the country remains fragile, and 2019 marks a major test for Tunisia’s nascent democracy...

