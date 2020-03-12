Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports d'EUROMESCO

            partager partager

Germany’s security assistance to Tunisia: A boost to Tunisia’s long-term stability and democracy?


Publié en décembre 2019. Rédigé par Anna Stahl, Jana Treffler



Tunisia is the only democracy to emerge from the 2011 Arab Spring. Although recent developments have been encouraging, Tunisia’s democratic transition remains fragile. Economic and social challenges, as well as the volatile regional security environment and a surge of violent extremism continue to threaten the country’s stability and democratic path. Moreover, the Tunisian security sector largely remains a legacy of the previous regime.

Extract :

On 19 September 2019, Tunisia’s ousted long-time ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali died in exile. Eight years earlier, he was forced from office by popular protests. The 2011 revolution in Tunisia triggered similar uprisings in other countries in the region, known as the Arab Spring. Tunisia is often hailed as the rare success story of the Arab Spring. Nevertheless, the country remains fragile, and 2019 marks a major test for Tunisia’s nascent democracy...






Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Allemagne, Anna Stahl, démocracie, EuroMesco, Jana Treffler, Tunisie

Jeudi 12 Mars 2020
Lu 142 fois
Nos partenaires
Le site en coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Business
Nos prestations

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter