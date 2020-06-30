Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports de la Banque Africaine de Développement

Gender mainstreaming in climate change projects

The case of Noor Ouarzazate in Morocco


Publié en octobre 2019. Rédigé par Ana Victoria Rojas, Jackie Siles and Cate Owren.



The Solar Energy Program (NOOR) located in Ouarzazate (NOOR Ouarzazate), in the South-Central region of Morocco, is one of the largest concentrated solar power (CSP) facilities in the world. NOOR Ouarzazate is implemented by the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) and the Arabian Company for Water and Power (ACWA Power), and is expected to diversify Morocco’s energy mix, providing enough solar-generated electricity to the national grid to displace the use of 2.5 million tons of oil per year. 

NOOR Ouarzazate has received funds from the African Development Bank and the CIF’s Clean Technology Fund (CTF) for the development of the first three phases of the solar complex. Additional financial support has been provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Kreditanstal fur Wiederaufbau (KfW) and from the European Union...







Mardi 30 Juin 2020
