NOOR Ouarzazate has received funds from the African Development Bank and the CIF’s Clean Technology Fund (CTF) for the development of the first three phases of the solar complex. Additional financial support has been provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Kreditanstal fur Wiederaufbau (KfW) and from the European Union...
Gender mainstreaming in climate change projects
The case of Noor Ouarzazate in Morocco
Publié en octobre 2019. Rédigé par Ana Victoria Rojas, Jackie Siles and Cate Owren.
