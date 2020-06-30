Gender mainstreaming in climate change projects

The Solar Energy Program (NOOR) located in Ouarzazate (NOOR Ouarzazate), in the South-Central region of Morocco, is one of the largest concentrated solar power (CSP) facilities in the world. NOOR Ouarzazate is implemented by the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) and the Arabian Company for Water and Power (ACWA Power), and is expected to diversify Morocco’s energy mix, providing enough solar-generated electricity to the national grid to displace the use of 2.5 million tons of oil per year.