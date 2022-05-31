   
Gender-Based Violence in Egypt and Morocco: Politics and Policy-Making


Publié en mars 2022. Rédigé par Dina Rashed et Rabha Allam



This paper addresses the important issue of violence against women, practices which occur in private quarters and public spaces by persons within a victim’s close circles, including family members, as well as members of the larger society. Over the past half century, the international community has taken steps to act against violence against women, which prompted attention at policy-making, legislative and academic level, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa. 

Extrait :

Using a comparative investigation on laws and policies addressing gender-based violence in Morocco and Egypt, the paper addresses two key questions. How can we understand this divergence between two North African countries where Islamic Sharia is the basis of family laws? And how have state-society relations impacted efforts to fight VAW in both countries? 

 






Mardi 31 Mai 2022
