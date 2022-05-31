Gender-Based Violence in Egypt and Morocco: Politics and Policy-Making

Extrait :
Using a comparative investigation on laws and policies addressing gender-based violence in Morocco and Egypt, the paper addresses two key questions. How can we understand this divergence between two North African countries where Islamic Sharia is the basis of family laws? And how have state-society relations impacted efforts to fight VAW in both countries?
