From a Fragmented Cooperation to an Integrated Approach - The Emergence of the Maghreb and Sahel Region and its Consequences for the European Union

Extrait :
Base don the theory of the Regional Security Complex, the two authors present the concept of a Maghreb-Sahel (MAS) regional security complex, a region which, in their view, gains relevance due to the four key challenges it poses: human smuggling and irregular migration flows, regional conflicts and the presence Jihadist groups. How can the EU implement the existing frameworks and/or develop a more effective and adaptive strategy towards its southern neighbourhood fitting the new realities on the ground better? This paper argues that, in the current context, the EU should re-adjust its terminology and re-define the borders of the regions with which it aims to cooperate.
-
The Role of Egyptian Female Entrepreneurship in the Digital Era post-COVID-19
-
Gender-Based Violence in Egypt and Morocco: Politics and Policy-Making
-
Could the EU’s New Agenda for the Mediterranean Turn Climate Change from a “Threat Multiplier” into an “Opportunities Multiplier”?
-
Developing EU Trade Incentives: A Support Tool for Refugee Self-Reliance and Host Community Resilience in Turkey