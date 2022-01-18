Financial Inclusion in the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Countries

Financial inclusion (FI) has been high on the agenda of international institutions, regulators and policymakers for a number of years and remains a priority. This is mainly due to its well documented positive impact in fostering sustainable social and economic development. However, developing economies, particularly countries in the South and East Mediterranean, are still lagging behind in terms of FI, both on individual and business levels. Additionally, the region exhibits a significant gender gap, urban-rural gap, and a low level of access to financial services for young people.

