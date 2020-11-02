Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports d'EMNES

            partager partager

Financial Inclusion: A New Multi-dimensional Index and Determinants - Evidence from the Union for the Mediterranean Countries


Publié en juillet 2020. Rédigé par Rym Ayadi, Dorra Mezzez Hmaied, Rania Makni, Olfa Benouda Sioud, Soumaya Ben Khelifa



This paper proposes a new multi-dimensional financial inclusion index based on a two-stage Principal Components Analysis (PCA) and aggregating indicators of availability, access and use. The paper first assesses the cross-country variations in the index and analyses trends over time for a sample of countries members of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) from 2010-18. Second, it investigates factors that could explain the level of financial inclusion across countries. 

ABSTRACT:

Our financial inclusion index shows a downward trend for the full sample over the period under investigation, however when splitting the sample by income group, it appears that high and middle income countries did not register the same trend. When examining the determinants of financial inclusion for UfM countries, we find that macroeconomic, social and governance factors, as well as banking conditions, matter.

 





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Dorra Mezzez Hmaied, Emnes, english report, Euro-mediterranean network for economic studies, Euro-Mediterranean region, Europe, Olfa Benouda Sioud, Rania Makni, rapport croissance développement, rapport entreprises, rapport financement investissement, rapport Maghreb, rapport politique, Rym Ayadi, Soumaya Ben Khelifa, UfM, UPM

Lundi 2 Novembre 2020
Lu 8 fois
Nos partenaires Econostrum
Le site en coup d'oeil
Actualités
Industries
Services
Transports
Environnement
Finances
Société
Carnet
Ressources
Grand angle
Réflexions
Entreprises
Biblionostrum
Dossiers thématiques
Fiches pays
Business
Contact
Agenda
Guide de Coopération et Programmes de financement en Méditerranée
Nos prestations
Publicité et publireportage
Parrainage de rubrique
Rédaction de contenu
Création de site internet / newsletter
Assistance manifestation
Vidéo

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter