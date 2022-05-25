Exogenous vs. Endogenous Obstacles to Funding Female Entrepreneurs in MENA Countries (2013-2019)

Do female entrepreneurs in MENA countries face obstacles to funding their businesses, either through self-selection or discrimination? A literature review reveals controversial evidence thereof but, to date, no paper has tackled this funding issue for female entrepreneurs in MENA countries from a dynamic perspective. Three pooled samples, from the 2013 and 2019 World Bank Enterprise Survey (WBES), and a cohort over 2013-2020, include three North African countries (Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia) and three Middle East countries (Jordan, Lebanon and Palestine); they document the financial behaviour of both owners and managers, according to gender.