   
Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Econostrum.info
Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Recherche avancée
Rapports EMNES

            partager partager

Exchange Rate Pass-Through, Inflation and Monetary Policy in Egypt

Cases of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine and Tunisia


Publié en mai 2022. Rédigé par Athar Elnagger, Christian Richter



The role of exchange rate pass-through has been dominating the heated debates over effective monetary policies, as well as exchange rate regime in general equilibrium models. Empirical literature from developed economies has shown evidence that the pass-through to prices can be incomplete in many cases. These studies have indicated that there are substantial differences between countries. Due to the lack of empirical literature for developing countries, this research contributes to the field by examining the exchange rate pass-through in Egypt from 2005 to 2018, using nine endogenous variable Vector Auto-regressive Models (VAR); this research estimates the degree and the size of exchange rate pass-through to domestic prices. In addition, we use a reduced two-dimensional VAR to estimate once for the relation between inflation (CPI) and money supply (M2) and once for the relation between inflation (CPI) and imports, along with Granger causality test to investigate causality between two variables. 

ABSTRACT:

In the last part of the analysis, we investigate the exchange rate pass-through to inflation (CPI) in Egypt before floatation from December 2005 until October 2016 and the post floatation period, which is from November 2016 until February 2018. The results have important implications for the ability of Egypt to achieve an effective inflation-targeting regime.





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Athar Elnagger, Christian Richter, developing countries, Egypt, Egypte, Emnes, english report, Euro-Mediterranean network for economic studies, Inflation, Monetary Policy, rapport financement investissement, rapport Maghreb, rapport politique

Lundi 23 Mai 2022
Lu 27 fois

   Nos partenaires

Le site en un coup d'oeil
Actualités
Ressources
Business
Nos prestations

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Société/Institutions), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter

S'abonner à Econostrum.info