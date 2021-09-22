Entrepreneurship and traditional know-how: the case of rural Moroccan women

ABSTRACT:



In effect, the hypothesis behind the study assumes that if rural women are empowered through development initiatives to valorize and cement their traditional know-how - to generate financial independence to support both themselves and their families - they might potentially question their migration plans. Furthermore, this paper contributes to providing insights based on action research through an analysis of the immediate and mediate environment, using qualitative reasoning and/or systems thinking. Specific literature review, field visits, interviews, and real-case studies have been exploited to collect relevant data regarding the value chain...