Ensuring Water Security in the Middle East: Policy Implications

Extract :
This Joint Policy Study discusses securitisation and de-securitisation trends in the region and examines the policies that can ensure water security. It argues that multilateral cooperation can trigger effective cooperation over shared water resources. Furthermore, civil society should be reincorporated into management and monitoring of water resources, which would lead to gradual desecuritisation of this resource...
On the insufficiencies and dark side of the principle of differentiated bilateralism
Germany’s security assistance to Tunisia: A boost to Tunisia’s long-term stability and democracy?
Who owns what? – Free trade policies, migration management and the ambiguity of “joint ownership”
The impact of migration policies on the EU’s image as a value-driven normative actor