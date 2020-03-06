Employer provided training in Europe: Determinants and obstacles

A study of employer-provided training in Europe using data from the EIB’s EIBIS and Eurostat’s CVTS surveys.
Extrait :
In 2016, participation by the adult population aged 25-64 in job related education and training in the EU was 35.9%, the vast majority of which (89.1 %) was sponsored by the employer.1 Firms invest in training to increase productivity and to update continuously the skills of their workers in an economic environment characterized by globalization, population ageing and technological progress (automation and digitalization).
Rapport de la même institution
Téléchargez le fichier en français :
economics_working_paper_2020_03_en.pdf (667.2 Ko)