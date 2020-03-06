Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports de la FEMIP

Employer provided training in Europe: Determinants and obstacles

EIB Working Papers 2020/03


Publié en février 2020. rédigé par BEI.



A study of employer-provided training in Europe using data from the EIB’s EIBIS and Eurostat’s CVTS surveys.

Extrait :

In 2016, participation by the adult population aged 25-64 in job related education and training in the EU was 35.9%, the vast majority of which (89.1 %) was sponsored by the employer.1 Firms invest in training to increase productivity and to update continuously the skills of their workers in an economic environment characterized by globalization, population ageing and technological progress (automation and digitalization).





Vendredi 6 Mars 2020
Lu 61 fois
