Education and training policies in response to COVID-19, preparing for the recovery a focus on Arab Mediterranean countries


Publié en mai 2021. rédigé par Rym Ayadi et Sara Ronco



Amidst the disruptive circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic, this new study provides an overview of the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in the Arab Mediterranean countries (AMCs), zooming in on education and training systems and policies, analysing their resilience in managing and resisting the crisis and how lessons learned can be embedded in recovery plans and long-term reform processes. It relies on data and information available as of January 2021. 

ABSTRACT:

To meet these objectives, in addition to reviewing the available works dealing with this field, we have conducted interviews with 31 SSE organisations...





Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée.
