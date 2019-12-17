Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Les rapports d'EMNES

Disentangling the impact of trade barriers on wages : evidence from the MENA region


Publié en novembre 2019. Rédigé par Nora Aboushady, Yasmine Kamal, Chahir Zaki



In this paper, we use the IMF’s Financial Access Survey data and two different approaches to construct a multidimensional financial inclusion index for a global sample of 95 countries over 2004-15.

ABSTRACT:

Results reveal an overall progress in financial inclusion over the period under study, most markedly in the use and access dimensions. Financial inclusion appears to be positively and significantly associated with GDP per capita, employment, bank competition, human development, government integrity, and internet usage. Our evidence also points to the importance of considering the level of national income when designing policies to boost financial inclusion...





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : banques, Chahir Zaki, Emnes, emploi, english report, Euro-mediterranean network for economic studies, MENA, Nora Aboushady, rapport commerce, rapport financement investissement, rapport Machrek, rapport Maghreb, salaires, Yasmine Kamal

Mardi 17 Décembre 2019
Lu 313 fois
À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée.
