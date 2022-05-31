Developing EU Trade Incentives: A Support Tool for Refugee Self-Reliance and Host Community Resilience in Turkey

Extrait :
The presence of Syrians in Turkey, together with other refugees, has become protracted. In this context, efforts to create durable solutions in the form of “voluntary return, resettlement or local integration” have not yet successfully provided sustainable solutions. In addition to this, the political backsliding experienced in Turkey since the coup attempt of 2016 does not contribute positively in developing deeper political ties with the EU and its institutions.
-
The Role of Egyptian Female Entrepreneurship in the Digital Era post-COVID-19
-
Gender-Based Violence in Egypt and Morocco: Politics and Policy-Making
-
From a Fragmented Cooperation to an Integrated Approach - The Emergence of the Maghreb and Sahel Region and its Consequences for the European Union
-
Could the EU’s New Agenda for the Mediterranean Turn Climate Change from a “Threat Multiplier” into an “Opportunities Multiplier”?