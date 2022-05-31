   
Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Econostrum.info
Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Recherche avancée
Rapports EUROMESCO

            partager partager

Developing EU Trade Incentives: A Support Tool for Refugee Self-Reliance and Host Community Resilience in Turkey


Publié en mars 2022. Rédigé par Başak Kale.



The Arab Spring and the war in Syria have been creating human mobility in the EU neighbourhood. Turkey is hosting around 3.7 million Syrians and another half a million asylum seekers and refugees from other regions. 

Extrait :

The presence of Syrians in Turkey, together with other refugees, has become protracted. In this context, efforts to create durable solutions in the form of “voluntary return, resettlement or local integration” have not yet successfully provided sustainable solutions. In addition to this, the political backsliding experienced in Turkey since the coup attempt of 2016 does not contribute positively in developing deeper political ties with the EU and its institutions. 






Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Arab Spring, asylum seekers, Başak Kale, english report, EU, EuroMesco, local integration, rapport migration, rapport politique, rapport Turquie, refugees, war in Syria

Mardi 31 Mai 2022
Lu 52 fois

   Nos partenaires

Le site en un coup d'oeil
Actualités
Ressources
Business
Nos prestations

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Société/Institutions), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter

S'abonner à Econostrum.info