Designing realistic green economic recovery plans after the COVID-19 pandemic: evidence from Cyprus and policy implications for the Mediterranean

This brief summarises a study that developed an integrated framework to design an economic recovery strategy aligned with sustainability objectives through a multi-criterion, multi-stakeholder lens.
Extrait :
As current production and consumption patterns of humanity exceed planetary boundaries, many opinion leaders have stressed the need to adopt green economic stimulus policies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
As current production and consumption patterns of humanity exceed planetary boundaries, many opinion leaders have stressed the need to adopt green economic stimulus policies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
Rapport de la même institution
-
De réfugié à restaurateur : La voie du succès d’un entrepreneur syrien en Jordanie
-
Les start-up de la santé numérique, une opportunité pour soutenir la transformation des systèmes de santé dans le sud de la Méditerranée
-
Évaluation ex-post de l’impact des chapitres commerciaux des accords d’association euro-méditerranéens avec six partenaires : Algérie, Egypte, Jordanie, Liban, Maroc et Tunisie”
-
Evaluating the Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Income Distribution and Poverty in Turkey
Fichier pdf à télécharger, en anglais