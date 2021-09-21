Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Rapports CMI

Designing realistic green economic recovery plans after the COVID-19 pandemic: evidence from Cyprus and policy implications for the Mediterranean


Publié en juin 2021. Rédigé par Theodoros Zachariadis



This brief summarises a study that developed an integrated framework to design an economic recovery strategy aligned with sustainability objectives through a multi-criterion, multi-stakeholder lens. 

Extrait :

As current production and consumption patterns of humanity exceed planetary boundaries, many opinion leaders have stressed the need to adopt green economic stimulus policies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. ...





Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Centre pour l'intégration en Méditerranée, Chypre, CMI, CMI forum, covid-19, Cyprus, english report, Femise, green economy, Méditerranée, rapport crise, rapport croissance développement, rapport écologie environnement, rapport économie, Theodoros Zachariadis

Mardi 21 Septembre 2021
Lu 15 fois
