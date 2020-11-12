COVID-19 Policy Assessment Monitor: Mediterranean and Africa March – September 2020

Amidst the disrupting circumstances resulting from the global pandemic COVID-19, this new study provides a comprehensive overview of the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Mediterranean and Africa, policy and economic responses to curb it and to alleviate the socio-economic negative consequences.
ABSTRACT:
The COVID-19 pandemic started in China in February 2020, to then spread rapidly to the rest of the world by March 2020. With 118,000 cases and 4,291 deaths detected in 114 countries, on 11 March 2020 the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. As of 14 September, there are 7,234,651 active cases, the total cases detected...
