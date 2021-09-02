COVID-19, Challenges and Opportunities: The case of Tunisia

Cet article fait partie de la série de "COVID-19 Med Policy Brief Series" conjointe CMI/FEMISE, visant à traiter la question urgente des effets et de l'impact socio-économiques de COVID-19 sur la région UE-Méditerranée.
The pandemic crisis hit the country at a time it had been suffering from increasing economic difficulties: a rising public debt, the increasing of budget and current account deficits, the depreciation of the dinar, a declining rate of growth and a rising level of unemployment.
Rapport de la même institution
-
Evaluating the Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Income Distribution and Poverty in Turkey
-
Lebanon in the Midst of Multiple Crises : Hope Born Out of Despair
-
Economic Policy Responses to COVID-19 : the Case of EU and Non-EU Mediterranean Countries
-
Policy Responses to the Environmental Challenges of COVID-19 in the Southern Mediterranean Region in a Short- and Medium-run Perspective
Fichier pdf à télécharger sur le site du Femise