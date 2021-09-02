Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Rapports FEMISE

COVID-19, Challenges and Opportunities: The case of Tunisia


Publié en octobre 2020. Rédigé par Hajer El Ouardani



Cet article fait partie de la série de "COVID-19 Med Policy Brief Series" conjointe CMI/FEMISE, visant à traiter la question urgente des effets et de l'impact socio-économiques de COVID-19 sur la région UE-Méditerranée. 

The pandemic crisis hit the country at a time it had been suffering from increasing economic difficulties: a rising public debt, the increasing of budget and current account deficits, the depreciation of the dinar, a declining rate of growth and a rising level of unemployment.





Jeudi 2 Septembre 2021
À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Finances), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
