Rapports CMI

CMI mediterranean forum on energy and climate change


Publié en mai 2021.



The purpose of this bulletin is to inform members of the CMI forum on energy and climate change on the energy and climate policy developments in the region and on their implications for the creation of an integrated Euro-Mediterranean energy market. In particular, it reviews EU policy developments, and related legislative changes, that are relevant to Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Countries (SEMC). 

Under the EU Green Deal, the cooperation mechanisms are likely to become even more important to help the EU achieve carbon neutrality and the SEMC achieve their energy transition objectives...





Mercredi 8 Septembre 2021
