CMI mediterranean forum on energy and climate change

The purpose of this bulletin is to inform members of the CMI forum on energy and climate change on the energy and climate policy developments in the region and on their implications for the creation of an integrated Euro-Mediterranean energy market. In particular, it reviews EU policy developments, and related legislative changes, that are relevant to Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Countries (SEMC).
Extrait :
Under the EU Green Deal, the cooperation mechanisms are likely to become even more important to help the EU achieve carbon neutrality and the SEMC achieve their energy transition objectives...
Under the EU Green Deal, the cooperation mechanisms are likely to become even more important to help the EU achieve carbon neutrality and the SEMC achieve their energy transition objectives...
Rapport de la même institution
-
« Les jeunes, acteurs du changement : pour un nouveau modèle de mobilité »
-
Digital revitalization of the agri-food sector in Mashreq: focus on Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon
-
Unlocking the potential of returned migrants in south mediterranean countries through a three-pillar strategy
-
Promoting Virtual Exchange as a Resilient Way to Strengthen Academic Internationalization in the South Mediterranean Region
Fichier pdf à télécharger, en anglais
insights_4_final.pdf (335.16 Ko)