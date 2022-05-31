   
Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Econostrum.info
Econostrum | Toute l'actualité économique en Méditerranée
Recherche avancée
Rapports IEMed

            partager partager

Building Resilience Blocks: How to Improve the Quality of Work for the Egyptian Construction Precariat?


Publié en février 2022. Rédigé par Hanaa Ebeid et Salma Hussein



The past two years have revealed the difficult living conditions of millions around the world experiencing compounded insecurities, especially of work and income. Within this context, this paper explores how the notion of precarity applies to informal construction workers in Egypt. It argues that their working conditions fail to satisfy the decent work indicators recommended by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and relevant literature.

 

Extrait :
​The paper also assesses the Egyptian government’s intervention during the COVID-19 pandemic regarding informal irregular workers. The government pushed forward infrastructure projects in order to cushion the impact of the pandemic on unemployment. It also distributed cash transfers to irregular informal workers for six months. The paper explains why these measures were not enough.
Based on focus group discussions, an in-depth interview and an extensive study of ILO literature, the paper puts forward a set of recommendations with the aim of improving the quality of work under which the majority of workers in the construction sector in Egypt live.







Plus d'informations et/ou de rapports : Centre d'Etudes des Transports pour la Méditerranée Occidentale, CETMO, Covid-19, english report, IEMed, Institut européen de la Méditerranée, logistique, ministres des transports, Méditerranée occidentale, Post-Covid-19, réseau MedThink 5+5

Mardi 31 Mai 2022
Lu 65 fois

   Nos partenaires

Le site en un coup d'oeil
Actualités
Ressources
Business
Nos prestations

À propos d'Econostrum.info


Econostrum.info est un média indépendant qui traite au quotidien l'actualité économique des pays riverains de la Méditerranée. Coopération économique, actualité des entreprises par secteur (Industrie, Services, Transport, Environnement, Société/Institutions), dossiers thématiques, actualité des aéroports, compagnies aériennes et maritimes (nouvelles destinations)... sont traités et analysés par une équipe de journalistes présents dans le bassin méditerranéen.
Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Rss Rss
Newsletter Newsletter

S'abonner à Econostrum.info